scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

NCP leader Ajit Pawar to be sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra

Out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the state, 30 are apparently with Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

Written by PTI
ajit pawar, ajit path oath, ajit pawar deputy chief minister, ajit pawar mla,
NCP leader Ajit Pawar (File photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar will be sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, sources close to him said on Sunday.

Out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the state, 30 are apparently with Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

Ajit Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence ‘Devgiri’ in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Also Read
Also Read

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party’s working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting.

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition in the Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

More Stories on
Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-07-2023 at 14:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS