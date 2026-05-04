Tirunelveli Nanguneri Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A.Rani Nadar Alias Pushparani IND Awaited
Chithirai Selvan Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Dev.P.Jegadeesan IND Awaited
Dr.S.Vellai Durai All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Krish.Mariappan Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi Awaited
M. Aruna IND Awaited
M. Kumar IND Awaited
N.Kalaberumal IND Awaited
Nallakkannu Alias Karthic.K IND Awaited
R. Esakkimuthu Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam Awaited
R. Janarthanan BSP Awaited
R.Ananthi IND Awaited
Reddiarpatti V. Narayanan Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Ruby.R.Manoharan INC Awaited
S. Selvam Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
S. Shunmuga Sundaram Naam Indiar Party Awaited
S.Mariyappan IND Awaited
Shanmugam IND Awaited
Sudaroli S.Murugan Yadhav IND Awaited
T. Lingadurai IND Awaited
T. Rajkumar IND Awaited
T. Sankar IND Awaited
Tamilselvi Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Thanithangam IND Awaited
Thulasi Sudalai Puthiya Makkal Tamil Desam Katchi Awaited
Counting of votes for the Nanguneri assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Nanguneri Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 80.23% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Nanguneri assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Nanguneri with a margin of 16486 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Nanguneri assembly elections?

Nanguneri Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Ruby R Manoharan Ganesaraja 16486
Party Name Indian National Congress All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
INC-flag
Ruby R Manoharan
2016
INC-flag
Vasanthakumar. H
2011
AIADMK-flag
A. Narayanan

Nanguneri Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Nanguneri Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.