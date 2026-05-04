Nanguneri Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Track the latest election vote-counting results and winning and losing candidates in Nanguneri here. Here you will find real-time updates as vote counting proceeds for Nanguneri in Tamil-nadu Assembly Election Result 2026.
All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam
Awaited
Krish.Mariappan
Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi
Awaited
M. Aruna
IND
Awaited
M. Kumar
IND
Awaited
N.Kalaberumal
IND
Awaited
Nallakkannu Alias Karthic.K
IND
Awaited
R. Esakkimuthu
Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam
Awaited
R. Janarthanan
BSP
Awaited
R.Ananthi
IND
Awaited
Reddiarpatti V. Narayanan
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
Awaited
Ruby.R.Manoharan
INC
Awaited
S. Selvam
Naam Tamilar Katchi
Awaited
S. Shunmuga Sundaram
Naam Indiar Party
Awaited
S.Mariyappan
IND
Awaited
Shanmugam
IND
Awaited
Sudaroli S.Murugan Yadhav
IND
Awaited
T. Lingadurai
IND
Awaited
T. Rajkumar
IND
Awaited
T. Sankar
IND
Awaited
Tamilselvi
Puthiya Tamilagam
Awaited
Thanithangam
IND
Awaited
Thulasi Sudalai
Puthiya Makkal Tamil Desam Katchi
Awaited
Counting of votes for the Nanguneri assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.
What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?
Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.
Tamil Nadu Nanguneri Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 80.23% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.
Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Nanguneri assembly election results?
In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Nanguneri with a margin of 16486 votes.
Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Nanguneri assembly elections?
Nanguneri Assembly
Winner
Runner-Up
Margin(votes)
Candidate Name
Ruby R Manoharan
Ganesaraja
16486
Party Name
Indian National Congress
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Results in Past elections
Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
Ruby R Manoharan
2016
Vasanthakumar. H
2011
A. Narayanan
Nanguneri Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Nanguneri Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live
Disclaimer: The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.