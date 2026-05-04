Kanniyakumari Nagercoil Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Ajith Kumar A IND Awaited
Antony Michael J Viro Ke Vir Indian Party Awaited
Austin DMK Awaited
Bervin Kings G Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Dinesh IND Awaited
Dino T Naadaalum Makkal Katchi Awaited
Gandhi M R BJP Awaited
Gunasekaran S IND Awaited
Jebarson S Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Mohideen Faigee Alias Soorankudy Faigee IND Awaited
Muthukumar M Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Nagarajan L Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi Awaited
Nagoor Meeran Peer Mohamed U IND Awaited
Retna Mony S IND Awaited
Salate Kanagaraj A Naam Indiar Party Awaited
Sivakumar A IND Awaited
Suyambulingam A IND Awaited
Suyambulingam P IND Awaited
Vairam Pillai S IND Awaited
Vallimayil P CPI(ML) Red Star Awaited
Counting of votes for the Nagercoil assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Nagercoil Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 74.66% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Nagercoil assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Bharatiya Janta Party candidate won from Nagercoil with a margin of 11669 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Nagercoil assembly elections?

Nagercoil Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Gandhi M.R. Suresh Rajan N. 11669
Party Name Bharatiya Janta Party Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
BJP-flag
Gandhi M R
2016
DMK-flag
Suresh Rajan N
2011
AIADMK-flag
Nanjil A. Murugesan

Nagercoil Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Nagercoil Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.