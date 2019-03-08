Muzaffarnagar: Youth beaten up by BJP supporters for complaining about jobs on television programme

A young student was brutally beaten by alleged Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district after he spoke about the lack of jobs to a television reporter on air. The video that captured the appalling incident has gone viral.

A journalist was hosting an election show ‘Mahaul Banaye Rakhiye’ for a Hindi news channel named ‘Bharat Samachar’. Adnan, a local, was with his friends when he spotted a television crew conducting a vox pop and decided to take part in it. The video shows the journalist as he moves around asking questions and as the mic goes towards the youth, he is asked about the changes made by the BJP government after they won the people’s mandate in the state.

Adnan replied, “Nothing much has changed.” The reporter was doing an interactive session with the youngsters on issues of the day.

Adnan added that after the BJP come to power in Uttar Pradesh, the roads have not improved and employment has remarkably decreased. As soon as Adnan finished his statement, a group of BJP supporters also present around the camera swooped down on him and started thrashing him.

This is what happened when a youth confronted govt’s claim over job and education claims.

Mob can be heard calling the youth a terrorist.

This happened In Muzaffarnagar. Now your of India you know what to do in 2019! pic.twitter.com/AkZFyAUDCJ — Deepak singh (@Deepaksmg18121) March 6, 2019

READ ALSO | Netural person on Ayodhya mediation panel would have been better: Asaduddin Owaisi on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The video also showed people calling the youth a ‘terrorist’.

“There was an interview going on so I went ahead to be a part of it. As soon as I said that there is lack of jobs and development in the country, the BJP workers started beating me up and called me terrorist. I was beaten up as I am a Muslim and spoke against the BJP. I was even called an anti-national. I want strict action against the culprits,” a report by News18 quoted Adnan as saying.

Although Muzaffarnagar Police has given an assurance that strict action will be taken against the culprit, the police has not made any arrests so far.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan was quoted by News18 as saying that the current law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is “not hidden from anyone” and whosoever dares to say the truth is deemed an ‘anti-national’ by hooligans of the BJP.