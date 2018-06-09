Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi meets India Islamic Cultural Centre chief Sirajuddin Qureshi, says rights of minorities safer in India than anywhere else

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today met India Islamic Cultural Centre chief Sirajuddin Qureshi as part of the BJP’s nationwide “contact for support” campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha election next year. (IE)

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today met India Islamic Cultural Centre chief Sirajuddin Qureshi as part of the BJP’s nationwide “contact for support” campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha election next year. Representatives from Muslim educational institutes and other social fields were present when Naqvi met Qureshi. Naqvi informed them about the government’s work aimed at “inclusive growth”, a statement issued by his office said. He told them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become an “effective and strong voice for peace and humanity” in India and the world. He said social-communal harmony and tolerance is the DNA of India. “We have to work together to strengthen the fabric of our unity. Minorities in India are safe and socio-religious, constitutional rights of the minorities are safer here than any other democratic country in the world,” Naqvi said.

The ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ (contact for support) campaign was launched to mark the four years of Modi government last month. As many as 4,000 BJP functionaries will contact 1 lakh people, who are recognised names in their fields, to inform them about the government’s works during the past four years. Earlier this month, BJP chief Amit Shah called on actor Madhuri Dixit and industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai as part of the initiative. He has also met Today, Naqvi said “desperate and disappointed evil forces” want to disturb peace but the people’s commitment to peace and unity will defeat and isolate such forces.

He said the government is committed to “development with dignity” and “empowerment without discrimination”. “We have to work together to strengthen the fabric of our unity. Minorities in India are safe and socio-religious, constitutional rights of the minorities are safer here than any other democratic country in the world,” he was quoted as saying in the statement. Naqvi informed the representatives about government schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Garib Nawaz Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Seekho aur Kamao, Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls Scholarship.