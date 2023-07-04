‘More than enough evidence’: Gujarat opposes Teesta Setalvad’s discharge plea

The Gujarat government has opposed the discharge plea of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, submitting that there is “more than prima facie evidence” against Setalvad of allegedly fabricating proof linked to the riots.

The state government’s submission came in a reply filed by the Government of Gujarat before the sessions court on Monday.

In May, Setalvad filed an application in the Ahmedabad Session court, seeking that the proceedings against her in the case be stopped. The sessions court had earlier rejected the application for discharge by former DGP RB Sreekumar, Setalvad’s co-accused in the case.

The state has accused Setalvad of “winning the trust of the victims or by abusing their trust” by fabricating affidavits in English which the victims were unable to understand.

The court has relied on the CrPC Section 164 statements of three of its witnesses, identified as Raiskhan Pathan, formerly a field coordinator with Setalvad’s NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) who was later fired and is now a Central Waqf Council member, Narendra Brahmbhatt who has attested that late Congress leader Ahmed Patel allegedly paid Rs 30 lakh to Setalvad for alleged conspiracy, and Qutubuddin Ansari – a riot victim whose photo in a bloodied shirt, tears rolling down his face and hands folded, had become the most iconic image of the Gujarat riots.

The state has highlighted the role of Setalvad in allegedly preparing the affidavit by Abdul Majid Sheikh, a key witness in the Naroda Patiya case, which detailed he had witnesses the rape of his daughter.

“But the witness has stated in his deposition before the Sessions Court that he was not in Naroda Gam on the day of the incident and he did not write of the rape on his daughter in any affidavit,” the state has submitted.

During the trial, similar contradictions were highlighted in the affidavits for four other 2002 riot trial witnesses .

Setalvad was granted interim bail for a week on Saturday by the Supreme Court hours after Gujarat HC directed her to “surrender immediately” after rejecting her bail plea, reported The Indian Express.

Setalvad is facing charges under IPC sections 468, 469, 471, 194, 211, 218, and 120B.