Moradabad: Yogi Adityanath orders action under NSA against 17 arrested for attack on ambulance, cops

17 arrested in Moradabad for attack on ambulance. Photo ANI

Seventeen people have been arrested in Moradabad in connection with an attack on police personnel and an ambulance in the city. The arrested persons included seven women. According to Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Amit Kumar Anand, the arrested people were involved in Wednesday’s attack on an ambulance carrying a quarantine team of medical personnel and police.

They have been booked under various sections of the IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act and Epidemic Act. The FIR was registered at Nagphani police station.

“17 persons including 7 women have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting at the medical team and police in Moradabad. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC,” he said, adding that teams have been set up to nab other perpetrators involved in the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation. They hurled stones at an ambulance that left four injured. The incident took place in Nawabpura area. The injured persons include one doctor and three paramedics. A police vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow said those behind the attack will face action under the tough National Security Act and the cost of damages to public property will be recovered from them.

“Attack on policemen, health workers and those involved in the sanitisation campaign is an unpardonable crime, which is most condemnable,” he said.

“The mob suddenly appeared as the ambulance was driving away with a man who had tested positive for coronavirus, and started pelting stones,” Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Milind Garg said.

Moradabad DM Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the situation has been brought under control.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 735 positive coronavirus cases and 11 deaths. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.