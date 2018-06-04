Modi has fooled nation, says Kamal Nath after PM visits Mosque in Singapore

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted a picture of Modi in which he was robbed in a green colour shawl.

However, Modi’s act of visiting the mosque seems to have given ammo to the Congress party. In a conversation with a reporter, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that Modi is someone who has ‘fooled the entire nation’. The said conversation was tweeted by another senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. As per the tweet, a reporter asked Kamal Nath about PM Modi having a ‘problem’ in wearing skull caps in India, while he visits mosques in the foreign countries and even offers chadars.

Kamal Nath replied: “For a man who has fooled the nation, it doesn’t matter whether he wears the cap or not.”

This was not all from the Congress. Singhvi, in another tweet, posted a picture of PM Modi visiting Singapore’s Chulia Mosque.

The mosque, which was built by Chulia Muslim merchants from India’s Coromandal Coast under the leadership of Anser Sahib, is one of the earliest mosques in Singapore. The mosque was established in 1826. PM Modi has presented a green shawl at the mosque.

पत्रकार: कमल नाथ जी, मोदी जी को देश में टोपी पहनने और मस्जिद जाने से तकलीफ है मगर जब वो विदेश जाते हैं तो फिर टोपी भी पहनते हैं, मस्जिद भी जाते है और चादर भी चढ़ाते है ।कमलनाथ: जिस आदमी ने पूरे देश को टोपी पहना दी, वह खुद टोपी पहने या ना पहने क्या मतलब#CongressPC #AICC #Kamalnath — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 4, 2018

In Indonesia, Modi visited Indonesia’s grand Istiqlal Mosque, the largest in southeast Asia. Here, Modi was accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. “Glad to have visited the Istiqlal Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the world,” PM Modi said in a tweet. “Ramadan Karim! Indonesian President @jokowi accompanied PM @narendramodi during a visit to Istiqlal Mosque, (sic)” tweeted the Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

In September 2011, Narendra Mod had refused to wear a skull cap during ‘sadbhavana fast’ in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.