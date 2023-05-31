Modi rally LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Rajasthan’s Ajmer where he is scheduled to kick off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s biggest-ever mass connect programme with a mega rally. The Prime Minister arrived at the Brahma Temple in Pushkar and offered prayers there. He is expected to arrive at the rally venue shortly. While the event is to mark the completion of his government completing nine years in power, the rally is being seen as PM Modi kicking off the BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister’s rally comes as part of the month-long Maha Jansampark campaign which will be held from May 31 to June 30. The programme will see BJP leaders and ministers hold several public programmes across the country. A two-wheeler tour, spanning eight days, in the assemblies across the country will also be conducted as part of the campaign.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to launch BJP’s ‘Maha Jansampark’ campaign in Rajasthan today

Live Updates

Modi rally in Ajmer LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a mega rally in Rajasthan, kicking off the BJP’s biggest-ever mass contact programme. Catch all Live updates here:

16:31 (IST) 31 May 2023 BJP’s Maha Jansampark campaign: Door-to-door meetings from June 20-30 BJP will undertake door-to-door meetings from June 20 to June 30 as part of the Maha Jansampark campaign from June 20 to June 30. The programme will see the participation of all BJP leaders, office-bearers and workers. 16:26 (IST) 31 May 2023 Modi in Ajmer LIVE: PM offers prayers at Brahma Temple in Pushkar Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Brahma Temple in Pushkar today. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1663859942103855104 16:24 (IST) 31 May 2023 Modi rally in Ajmer to begin soon Prime Minister Modi's rally in Ajmer is expected to begin shortly. According to the BJP, close to 2 lakh people are expected to be present at the rally. https://twitter.com/BJP4Rajasthan/status/1663854399297585152 16:08 (IST) 31 May 2023 Modi rally LIVE: PM offers prayers at Brahma Temple in Pushkar The Prime Minister has arrived in Rajasthan where he is first offering prayers at the Brahma temple in Pushkar, Ajmer. He will proceed to the rally venue next. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1663857275721908224 16:06 (IST) 31 May 2023 Modi Ajmer rally LIVE: Biggest mass connect programme in history of BJP The Maha Jansampark campaign that PM Modi will kick off today is the biggest-ever undertaken by the BJP. A total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at ten lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party's rule at the Centre. 16:05 (IST) 31 May 2023 Modi rally LIVE: PM to kick-start BJP’s Maha Jansampark campaign today With the Modi government completing nine years in power on Tuesday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mass connect campaign from poll-bound Rajasthan today. PM Modi will kick off the party’s month-long pan-India campaign, ‘Maha Jansampark’, with a rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.