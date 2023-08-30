scorecardresearch
Mizoram Election 2023: Poll panel on 3-day visit to take stock of preparedness

It is usual for the Election Commission to visit poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule.

Mizoram Election 2023: Poll panel on 3-day visit to take stock of preparedness
The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. (File photo/PTI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a three-day visit to Mizoram’s Aizawl to take stock of the preparedness for the Assembly election slated to be held in the next few months.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, have reached Aizawl. The visit commenced on Tuesday (August 29) and will end on Friday (August 31), PTI reported.

It is usual for the Election Commission to visit poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. Currently, the Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in November and December. The commission had last week visited Chhattisgarh to update itself on the poll preparedness there.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 16:47 IST

