Mizoram Election 2023: Poll panel on 3-day visit to take stock of preparedness

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is on a three-day visit to Mizoram’s Aizawl to take stock of the preparedness for the Assembly election slated to be held in the next few months.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, have reached Aizawl. The visit commenced on Tuesday (August 29) and will end on Friday (August 31), PTI reported.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Eligibility criteria and registration process details here!

It is usual for the Election Commission to visit poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. Currently, the Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

Also Read: Rajasthan Elections 2023: A blunder that could turn the tide against BJP

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in November and December. The commission had last week visited Chhattisgarh to update itself on the poll preparedness there.

(With inputs from PTI)