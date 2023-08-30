Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: The elections to 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram are likely to be held in October-November 2023. The term of the Mizoram Assembly ends on December 17 this year. In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 27 members, main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has six legislators, Congress has 5 MLAs and BJP has one member. The MNF toppled a two-term Congress government led by Pu Lalthanhawla, leading the party’s top leader Pu Zoramthanga to become the Chief Minister.

Ahead of the elections, there is much buzz as to whether the MNF would return to power in the north-eastern state. If that happens, Zoramthanga would create history by becoming the longest-serving chief minister since Mizoram became a state in 1987. This article provides everything that you need to know about the Mizoram election 2023.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Voting Date

The dates of voting and result for Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 is expected to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the end of this year. Voting in the state is likely to be held in a single phase. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly elections, voting was held across 40 seats on November 28 and counting of votes was undertaken on December 11. Along with Mizoram, counting also took place for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. As soon as the election dates were announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the voting percentage stood at 80.15 per cent.

After the announcement by the Election Commission this year, the final voting dates will be known to voters. Notably, as soon as the apex poll body announces the date, the MCC will be implemented in the state.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Result Date

The date of results for 40 constituencies of the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 is expected to be announced by the Election Commission of India by October 2023. Voting in the state is likely to be held in a single phase, after which the counting will take place and results will be announced. In 2018, MP assembly poll results were announced on December 11. Over 7.68 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in 2018.

Mizoram Election Assembly Constituencies

The 40 Assembly Constituencies of the north-eastern state are: Hachhek, Dampa, Mamit, Tuirial, Kolasib, Serlui, Tuivawl, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North – i, Aizawl North – ii, Aizawl North – iii, Aizawl East – i, Aizawl East ii, Aizawl West i, Aizawl West ii, Aizawl West iii, Aizawl South i, Aizawl South ii, Aizawl South-iii, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Champhai South, East tuipui, Serchhip, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Thorang, West tuipui, Tuichawng, Lawngtlai West, Lawngtlai East, Siaha and Palak.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Latest News

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Mizoram’s main opposition party, ZPM, has formed an electoral alliance with Hmar People’s Convention (HPC). Meanwhile, an Election Commission of India (ECI) team led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar arrived in capital Aizawl on Tuesday on a three-day visit to take stock of preparedness for the Mizoram assembly elections. Along with CEC, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Panday and Arun Goel, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar and 12 other officials, have also arrived in the north-eastern state to review poll preparedness.