Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Date and full schedule

Mizoram, one of the members of seven-sisters, soon will be holding Assembly Elections in the state by the end of 2023 in October- November. The final dates are yet to be confirmed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). As per the latest updates, Mizoram along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh will be counting votes in the same timeline.

Mizoram has 40 constituencies out of which the ruling party Mizo National Front (MNF) has 27 seats and the main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) won 6 seats in 2018 Assembly elections. The national parties Congress and BJP secured six and one seats respectively. According to data provided by ECI, the total turnout of Mizoram in 2018 Assembly elections was 80.15 percent. It is expected to record more turnout in 2023 elections as ECI has registered around 40,934 new voters in the list.

The main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has joined hands with Hmar People’s Convention (HPC) for 2023 elections. Both the parties signed an agreement on August 29, according to which HPC will have no member contesting for elections but stands along with ZPM. The current Chief Minister of Mizoram, Pu Zoramthanga has a chance to become the longest running leader in the history of Mizoram if he wins the 2023 Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, September 6, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar reached the capital Aizawl on a three-day visit to examine the preparation of Mizoram assembly Elections. The visit has been accompanied by the Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Panday and Arun Goel, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar and 12 other officials as well. The Election Commision is keeping an eye on all possible illegal flows of drugs, liquor and cash into the state ahead of elections. The state shares its border with Maynmar and Bangladesh.