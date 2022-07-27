Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running brothel at his farmhouse arrested in UP’s Hapur

Vice-president the Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bernard N Marak, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in Hapur on Tuesday, after being on the run since Friday night. The top Meghalaya BJP leader is accused of allegedly running a sex racket at his farmhouse in the West Garo Hills district’s Tura, according to the UP police. Marak had been missing following raids at his ‘Rimpu Bagan’ farmhouse in Tura district of the state. At least 73 people were arrested and six minors, including four boys and two girls, were rescued in the raids on Friday. The Meghalaya police had issued a lookout notice against Marak in order to prevent the BJP leader from fleeing the country.



“Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. A team is being sent there to bring him to Tura,” West Garo Hills District Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh told news agency PTI. Singh further stated that Marak was nabbed from UP’s Hapur hours after the Meghalaya police had issued a lookout notice.

Marak will now be handed over to the Meghalaya police and taken back to Tura, according to the UP police. A non-bailable warrant has been issued by the Tura court. “A police team from Meghalaya is coming here. He will be handed over to the Meghalaya police,” Hapur Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker told PTI. As per UP police officials, Marak was detained by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and local near a toll gate at the Ghaziabad border based on the lookout circular against him.

Marak, on his part, has claimed innocence and said he was being framed and that there was a threat to his life. The state unit of the BJP has also backed Marak’s claims and called out Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma accusing him of political vendetta. CM Sangma, however, ruled out BJP’s accusations and said that Marak’s arrest was based on evidence. With barely a year left to go for the Assembly elections in the state, many reports have claimed that BJP is planning to name Marak against Sangma. The BJP is currently a part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), headed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of the NPP. The BJP is in minority within the unique alliance, with the Congress also part of it.