Nagapattinam Mayiladuthurai Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Ananthakumar. R IND Awaited
Aravaazhi. K All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam Awaited
Bharathiraja. B IND Awaited
Gangadharan. R IND Awaited
Gobala Krishnan. S IND Awaited
Haroon Rasheed. S.S Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Jamal Mohamed IND Awaited
Jamal Mohamed Younoos. Y.N INC Awaited
Karthick. A Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
Kasiraman. K Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Manimaran Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
Natarajan. R IND Awaited
Navanitham. S IND Awaited
Palanisamy. A Pattali Makkal Katchi Awaited
Ramkumar. S IND Awaited
Sampath. L IND Awaited
Saravanan. K Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Thimothy. T IND Awaited
Veerasamy. T IND Awaited
Venkatesan. K BSP Awaited
Counting of votes for the Mayiladuthurai assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Mayiladuthurai Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 79.59% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Mayiladuthurai assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Mayiladuthurai with a margin of 2742 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Mayiladuthurai assembly elections?

Mayiladuthurai Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Rajakumar.S Palanisamy.A 2742
Party Name Indian National Congress Pattali Makkal Katchi

Mayiladuthurai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Mayiladuthurai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.