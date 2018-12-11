Marwahi election result: Ajit Jogi vs Gulab Singh Raj vs Archana Porte, check winner of this Chhattisgarh Assembly seat

It’s CJC’S Ajit Jogi vs Congress’s Gulab Singh Raj vs BJP’s Archana Porte in Marwari elections

Former Chief Minister and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC) chief Ajit Jogi is contesting elections from Bilaspur’s Marwahi Assembly constituency after breaking away form the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Archana Porte, while the Congress has fielded Gulab Singh Raj. The Marwahi seat falls in Bilaspur district of the state and is considered as a bastion of the Ajit Jogi family. It is currently represented by Ajit Jogi’s son Amit Jogi. In 2013, Amit defeated BJP’s Sameera Paikara from this seat.

Jogi, the former chief minister, has a clear edge from this seat. The leader had earlier announced that he would not contest elections against chief minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon seat. Later the leader announced that he would not contest the elections at all but subsequently announced that he will contest from the Marwahi on ‘people’s request’. It would be a very interesting battle as the Congress too has fielded their candidate Gulab Singh Raj. BJP’s pick, Archana Porte, has come up as a surprise for many here.

Marwahi election result: Winner of Marwahi election in 2013

Amit Jogi had defeated BJP’s Samaira Paikra in 2013 elections.

There are a total of 91 seats in the Chhatisgarh Assembly. While 90 memebers are elected through direct vote, 1 is nominated by the Governor. The Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections results 2018 will be announced on 11 December