Marwahi election result: Ajit Jogi vs Gulab Singh Raj vs Archana Porte, check winner of this Chhattisgarh Assembly seat

Marwahi election result, Ajit Jogi seat elections result, elections result ajit jogi seat, Ajit Jogi vs Gulab Singh Raj vs Archana Porte, Ajit Jogi vs Gulab Singh Raj, chhattisgarh assembly election result
Former Chief Minister and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC) chief Ajit Jogi is contesting elections from Bilaspur’s Marwahi Assembly constituency after breaking away form the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Archana Porte, while the Congress has fielded Gulab Singh Raj. The Marwahi seat falls in Bilaspur district of the state and is considered as a bastion of the Ajit Jogi family. It is currently represented by Ajit Jogi’s son Amit Jogi. In 2013, Amit defeated BJP’s Sameera Paikara from this seat.
Jogi, the former chief minister, has a clear edge from this seat. The leader had earlier announced that he would not contest elections against chief minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon seat. Later the leader announced that he would not contest the elections at all but subsequently announced that he will contest from the Marwahi on ‘people’s request’. It would be a very interesting battle as the Congress too has fielded their candidate Gulab Singh Raj. BJP’s pick, Archana Porte, has come up as a surprise for many here.
Marwahi election result: Winner of Marwahi election in 2013
Amit Jogi had defeated BJP’s Samaira Paikra in 2013 elections.
List of Winners of Chattisgarh Election 2018 (News Chhattisgarh MLA List)
Chhattisgarh Assembly Constituencies
Raigarh
Khairagarh
Bilha
Katghora
Sitapur
Vaishali Nagar
Dantewada
Bharatpur Sonhat
Kota
Kasdol
Mohla Manpur
Durg Rural
Chandrapur
Mahasamund
Marwahi
Ahiwara
Dongargaon
Bhatgaon
Ambikapur
Jaijaipur
Pathalgaon
Kawardha
Ramanujganj
Kurud
Nawagarh
Kondagaon
Bindranawagarh
Takhatpur
Dhamtari
Jagdalpur
Sakti
Rajnandgaon
Kharsia
Sihawa
Bilaigarh
Jashpur
Chitrakot
Saraipali
Pamgarh
Dondi Lohara
Abhanpur
Kunkuri
Janjgir Champa
Lailunga
Keshkal
Bhilai Nagar
Raipur Rural
Konta
Sarangarh
Masturi
Khujji
Baikunthpur
Dongargarh
Bemetara
Korba
Bhanupratappur
Rampur
Bastar
Pali Tanakhar
Lormi
Narayanpur
Bilaspur
Bhatapara
Patan
Raipur City South
Basna
Mungeli
Baloda Bazar
Premnagar
Lundra
Manendragarh
Durg City
Beltara
Antagarh
Kanker
Dharmjaigarh
Arang
Raipur City North
Dharsiwa
Khallari
Akaltara
Samri
Gunderdehi
Rajim
Pratappur
Saja
Bijapur
Raipur City West
Pandariya
Sanjari Balod
There are a total of 91 seats in the Chhatisgarh Assembly. While 90 memebers are elected through direct vote, 1 is nominated by the Governor. The Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections results 2018 will be announced on 11 December
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.