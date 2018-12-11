  • Rajasthan

    BJP 3
    Cong 6
    RLM 0
    OTH 0

  • Chhattisgarh

    BJP 1
    Cong 1
    JCC 0
    OTH 0

  • Mizoram

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    MNF 0
    OTH 0

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 2
    Cong 1
    BSP 0
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    BJP 0
    TDP-Cong 1
    TRS-AIMIM 1
    OTH 0

* Total Tally Reflects Lead + Win

Marwahi election result: Ajit Jogi vs Gulab Singh Raj vs Archana Porte, check winner of this Chhattisgarh Assembly seat

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 8:12 AM

Marwahi election result, Ajit Jogi seat elections result, elections result ajit jogi seat, Ajit Jogi vs Gulab Singh Raj vs Archana Porte, Ajit Jogi vs Gulab Singh Raj, chhattisgarh assembly election result

It’s CJC’S Ajit Jogi vs Congress’s Gulab Singh Raj vs BJP’s Archana Porte in Marwari elections

Former Chief Minister and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC) chief Ajit Jogi is contesting elections from Bilaspur’s Marwahi Assembly constituency after breaking away form the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Archana Porte, while the Congress has fielded Gulab Singh Raj. The Marwahi seat falls in Bilaspur district of the state and is considered as a bastion of the Ajit Jogi family. It is currently represented by Ajit Jogi’s son Amit Jogi. In 2013, Amit defeated BJP’s Sameera Paikara from this seat.

Contesting elections from Bilaspur’s Marwahi Assembly constituency, former chief minister Ajit Jogi has a clear edge from this seat.

Jogi, the former chief minister, has a clear edge from this seat. The leader had earlier announced that he would not contest elections against chief minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon seat. Later the leader announced that he would not contest the elections at all but subsequently announced that he will contest from the Marwahi on ‘people’s request’. It would be a very interesting battle as the Congress too has fielded their candidate Gulab Singh Raj. BJP’s pick, Archana Porte, has come up as a surprise for many here.

Marwahi election result: Winner of Marwahi election in 2013

Amit Jogi had defeated BJP’s Samaira Paikra in 2013 elections.

List of Winners of Chattisgarh Election 2018 (News Chhattisgarh MLA List)

Chhattisgarh Assembly Constituencies
Raigarh
Khairagarh
Bilha
Katghora
Sitapur
Vaishali Nagar
Dantewada
Bharatpur Sonhat
Kota
Kasdol
Mohla Manpur
Durg Rural
Chandrapur
Mahasamund
Marwahi
Ahiwara
Dongargaon
Bhatgaon
Ambikapur
Jaijaipur
Pathalgaon
Kawardha
Ramanujganj
Kurud
Nawagarh
Kondagaon
Bindranawagarh
Takhatpur
Dhamtari
Jagdalpur
Sakti
Rajnandgaon
Kharsia
Sihawa
Bilaigarh
Jashpur
Chitrakot
Saraipali
Pamgarh
Dondi Lohara
Abhanpur
Kunkuri
Janjgir Champa
Lailunga
Keshkal
Bhilai Nagar
Raipur Rural
Konta
Sarangarh
Masturi
Khujji
Baikunthpur
Dongargarh
Bemetara
Korba
Bhanupratappur
Rampur
Bastar
Pali Tanakhar
Lormi
Narayanpur
Bilaspur
Bhatapara
Patan
Raipur City South
Basna
Mungeli
Baloda Bazar
Premnagar
Lundra
Manendragarh
Durg City
Beltara
Antagarh
Kanker
Dharmjaigarh
Arang
Raipur City North
Dharsiwa
Khallari
Akaltara
Samri
Gunderdehi
Rajim
Pratappur
Saja
Bijapur
Raipur City West
Pandariya
Sanjari Balod

There are a total of 91 seats in the Chhatisgarh Assembly. While 90 memebers are elected through direct vote, 1 is nominated by the Governor. The Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections results 2018 will be announced on 11 December

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chhattisgarh Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Marwahi election result: Ajit Jogi vs Gulab Singh Raj vs Archana Porte, check winner of this Chhattisgarh Assembly seat
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition