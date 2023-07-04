Tensions escalated in Manipur as the residence of Kuki National Organisation (KNO) spokesperson Seilen Haokip was set ablaze on Monday night. The incident occurred just a day after the KNO and United People’s Front (UPF) jointly announced their decision to lift the blockade on National Highway 2 in Kangpokpi district.

Seilen Haokip’s house, located in Songpi within Churachandpur district, became the target of the attack, marking a significant event in the ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued the state since May 3.

While instances of Meitei elected representatives’ homes being torched have been reported in the valley, particularly in Imphal, this is the first prominent case of a Kuki-Zomi leader’s residence being targeted in a Kuki-Zomi-dominated area.

The KNO and UPF, both operating under the tripartite Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Manipur and central governments, cited Union Minister Amit Shah’s “deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the state and alleviate the plight of people in general”, as the driving factors behind their decision to lift the blockade.

The immediate objective was to ensure a steady supply of essential commodities in Manipur, as National Highway 2 serves as a critical lifeline, connecting Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland. The blockade, which had been in place since May 3, severely impacted the flow of vital supplies.

Seilen Haokip and Aaron Kipgen, spokespersons for KNO and UPF respectively, were the two signatories of the statement. However, the decision to lift the blockade did not receive unanimous support from the Kuki-Zomi community.

In response to the dissent, Haokip circulated a message within the community clarifying that the primary intent behind the decision was to expedite political negotiations for a separate administration dedicated to Kuki-Zomi territories.

The KNO, comprising 17 Kuki insurgent groups currently operating under the Suspension of Operation agreement, is led by President P S Haokip, who also serves as the chairman of the influential Kuki National Army (KNA), one of the prominent Kuki insurgent groups.