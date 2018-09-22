Manipur: Militants attack 20 trucks, takes a driver hostage

Suspected tribal militants have attacked and looted 20 trucks in Manipur here, abducted a driver and injured two others, police said on Saturday.

The trucks were on their way from Assam to Imphal on Friday when the incident occurred on the Maku bridge. The vehicles were ambushed on the national highway as the militants opened fire.

They took one of the drivers hostage and brutally beat up another driver and a cleaner. The attackers left with cash and several mobile phones. However, they did not touch the merchandise on board the trucks.

No arrest have been made yet.