Manipur Elections 2022: BJP predicted to retain power, close fight with Congress likely, says opinion poll

According to the survey, BJP is likely to win 25-29 seats, the Congress 20-24, Naga People's Front (NPF) 4-8, and others 3-7 in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

The latest round of ABP News-C Voter pre-poll survey for the upcoming assembly polls in Manipur has predicted a close win for BJP which might face a stiff challenge from the Congress, which will continue to be main opposition party in the Northeastern state.

The latest data, however, shows a decline in the projected seat-share of the BJP, which was earlier expected to bag 32-36 seats in the September survey and then 26-30 seats in the October survey. The predicted loss for the BJP might come as a gain for the Congress which was expected to win 18-22 seats in the September survey, which rose to 21-25 seats in the October round.

In the 2017 polls, the Congress, which had won a total of 28 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 60-member Manipur house, saw members deserting it from time to time. Later, in a dramatic finale, the BJP, which won 21 seats, formed government with the support of three regional parties — Naga People’s Front (NPF) National Peoples Party (NPP) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) — and the support of another MLA.

This time, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), a coalition partner in the BJP-led NDA, has announced it will contest the assembly polls in Manipur, which are scheduled to be held in March next year.

On the other hand, the Congress has appointed former Union minister Jairam Ramesh as the poll observer in the northeastern state. The Grand Old Party, which has been suffering from infightings in its state units and leadership crisis, is aiming to wrest power from the BJP in the state.

The Congress recently suffered a major setback as its former Manipur chief Govindas Konthoujam joined the BJP. He had resigned as the Congress’ Manipur unit chief in June this year. Later in July, he also resigned from the membership of the state Assembly and primary membership of the party. Konthoujam, who is a six-time consecutively elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat, had cited “personal reasons” behind his resignation.