  • MORE MARKET STATS

Election Results LIVE

Uttar Pradesh

37/403(L+W)
201
  • BJP24
  • SP13
  • BSP0
  • INC0
  • OTHERS0
Uttar Pradesh Live Updates

Uttarakhand

15/70(L+W)
35
  • INC8
  • BJP6
  • AAP1
  • BSP0
  • OTHERS0
Uttarakhand Live Updates

Punjab

13/117(L+W)
58
  • INC6
  • AAP5
  • SAD2
  • BJP0
  • OTHERS0
Punjab Live Updates

Manipur

6/60(L+W)
30
  • INC3
  • BJP2
  • OTHERS1
  • TMC0
  • NPP0
Manipur Live Updates

Goa

1/40(L+W)
20
  • INC1
  • BJP0
  • AAP0
  • TMC0
  • OTHERS0
Goa Live Updates
Live

Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP takes first lead in early trends

Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live, Manipur Election Vote Counting Live Updates: Counting of votes begins; The ruling BJP, led by sitting chief minister N Biren Singh, is looking for a consecutive second term, while the opposition Congress is banking on the magic of former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh to wrest back power in the state.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live
Voting in Manipur for the assembly elections 2022 was held in two phases – 38 seats in the first phase on February 28 and the remaining 22 seats on March 3. While the first phase witnessed 78% voters turnout, 84% of voters exercised their franchise in the second phase.
Go to Live Updates

Manipur (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Can the BJP retain Manipur or will the Congress unseat incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh to return to power? The stage is set for the assembly election results to be declared as counting of votes for the Manipur Assembly Election 2022 begins at 8 am. The EVMs hold the fate of 265 candidates from 60 constituencies sealed inside. The ruling BJP, led by sitting chief minister N Biren Singh, is looking for a consecutive second term in the northeastern state, while the opposition Congress is banking on the magic of former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh to wrest back power in the state. The exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the BJP with an increased tally. Voting in Manipur for the assembly elections 2022 was held in two phases – 38 seats in the first phase on February 28 and the remaining 22 seats on March 3. While the first phase witnessed 78% voters turnout, 84% of voters exercised their franchise in the second phase.

Also Read: Manipur Election Results 2022: Date and Time, When and Where to watch – All you need to know

Also Read: Heingang Constituency Election Results 2022: N Biren Singh of BJP vs Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh of Congress

Also Read: Thoubal Election Result 2022: Okram Ibobi Singh of Congress vs Leitanthem Basanta Singh of BJP

Among key candidates, Chief Minister and BJP candidate N Biren Singh is contesting from the Heingang seat, while Speaker Y Khemchand Singh is standing from the Singjamei seat and Deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar from the Uripok seat. State Congress president N Lokesh Singh is contesting from the Nambol seat and former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei.

Live Updates

Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:

08:36 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: These are the prominent candidates in the fray

Prominent candidates in the fray are Chief Minister and BJP nominee N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh and former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh (Congress)

08:31 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: 41 General Observers, besides Returning Officers, to supervise entire process of counting

According to an election official, the entire process of counting will be supervised by 41 General Observers besides the Returning Officers.

08:22 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting will decide fate of 265 candidates from 60 constituencies

The counting will decide the fate of 265 candidates, including nominees of the BJP, Congress, National People's Party and Janata Dal (United).

08:19 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting underway in 12 dedicated centres across Manipur

The counting is underway in 12 dedicated centres across Manipur.

08:13 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Here’s where and how to watch the results live

As the counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly election begins in Manipur, you can check the trends and results live here –

The Financial Express Digital – http://www.financialexpress.com

https://www.facebook.com/thefinancialexpress

https://www.instagram.com/financialexpressonline

The trends will start reflecting on the Election Commission of India’s official site after 9am.

08:07 (IST) 10 Mar 2022
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting begins

Counting of votes for the assembly election 2022 begins in Manipur.