Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP takes first lead in early trends

Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live, Manipur Election Vote Counting Live Updates: Counting of votes begins; The ruling BJP, led by sitting chief minister N Biren Singh, is looking for a consecutive second term, while the opposition Congress is banking on the magic of former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh to wrest back power in the state.

Manipur (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Can the BJP retain Manipur or will the Congress unseat incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh to return to power? The stage is set for the assembly election results to be declared as counting of votes for the Manipur Assembly Election 2022 begins at 8 am. The EVMs hold the fate of 265 candidates from 60 constituencies sealed inside. The ruling BJP, led by sitting chief minister N Biren Singh, is looking for a consecutive second term in the northeastern state, while the opposition Congress is banking on the magic of former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh to wrest back power in the state. The exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the BJP with an increased tally. Voting in Manipur for the assembly elections 2022 was held in two phases – 38 seats in the first phase on February 28 and the remaining 22 seats on March 3. While the first phase witnessed 78% voters turnout, 84% of voters exercised their franchise in the second phase.

Among key candidates, Chief Minister and BJP candidate N Biren Singh is contesting from the Heingang seat, while Speaker Y Khemchand Singh is standing from the Singjamei seat and Deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar from the Uripok seat. State Congress president N Lokesh Singh is contesting from the Nambol seat and former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei.

