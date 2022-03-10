Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP takes first lead in early trends

Manipur (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Can the BJP retain Manipur or will the Congress unseat incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh to return to power? The stage is set for the assembly election results to be declared as counting of votes for the Manipur Assembly Election 2022 begins at 8 am. The EVMs hold the fate of 265 candidates from 60 constituencies sealed inside. The ruling BJP, led by sitting chief minister N Biren Singh, is looking for a consecutive second term in the northeastern state, while the opposition Congress is banking on the magic of former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh to wrest back power in the state. The exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the BJP with an increased tally. Voting in Manipur for the assembly elections 2022 was held in two phases – 38 seats in the first phase on February 28 and the remaining 22 seats on March 3. While the first phase witnessed 78% voters turnout, 84% of voters exercised their franchise in the second phase.
Among key candidates, Chief Minister and BJP candidate N Biren Singh is contesting from the Heingang seat, while Speaker Y Khemchand Singh is standing from the Singjamei seat and Deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar from the Uripok seat. State Congress president N Lokesh Singh is contesting from the Nambol seat and former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei.
Manipur Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:
According to an election official, the entire process of counting will be supervised by 41 General Observers besides the Returning Officers.
According to an election official, the entire process of counting will be supervised by 41 General Observers besides the Returning Officers.
The counting will decide the fate of 265 candidates, including nominees of the BJP, Congress, National People's Party and Janata Dal (United).
The counting is underway in 12 dedicated centres across Manipur.
As the counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly election begins in Manipur, you can check the trends and results live here –
The trends will start reflecting on the Election Commission of India’s official site after 9am.
Counting of votes for the assembly election 2022 begins in Manipur.