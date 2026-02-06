Maharashtra Zila Parishad Election Polling day 2026 Date, Time Full Schedule: In a significant update for Maharashtra’s local electoral landscape, the State Election Commission (SEC) has finalised the rescheduled dates for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections. Following a brief rescheduling, voters in 12 key districts will now head to the polls on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

For millions of eligible voters across the 12 districts, polling will commence at 7:30 AM and stretch till 5:30 PM on February 7. Furthermore, in an effort to encourage higher turnout, the state government has declared a public holiday in the concerned constituencies.

The elections, originally slated for February 5, were postponed by the SEC following the state government’s declaration of a three-day mourning period for the death of Maharashtra’s former deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Revised election timetable

The decision to shift the polling date came in the wake of the sudden demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on January 28, which led to a state-wide mourning period from January 28 to January 30.

Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28, 2026. The crash had resulted in the death of 4 other people including his security detail and the complete flight crew on board.

Following Ajit’s demise, his wife Sunetra Pawar took oath as the new Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

Under the revised schedule, the public campaign phase concluded on February 5 at 10:00 PM. While the polling is set for February 7, the counting of votes will now take place on February 9, 2026, with results expected to be declared the same day.

This election cycle covers 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis which are spread across the state. Some of the panchayats and samitis are also located in high-stakes regions such as Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Polling Day: Timings and voter guidelines

A public holiday has been announced on February 7 to encourage voter-turnout in several of the poll bound regions of the state. Poll bound regions include: Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur.

Approximately 25,482 polling stations have been established. Special provisions including ramps, wheelchairs, and separate queues have been mandated for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Beyond the immediate administrative task, these “mini-assembly” elections are being viewed by analysts as a litmus test for the ruling and opposition alliances in Maharashtra. With the rural economy and local governance at the forefront, the February 7 vote will likely set the tone for the state’s broader political trajectory in 2026.