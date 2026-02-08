Maharashtra Zila Parishad Election Results 2026 Live Streaming: Counting for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will be conducted on February 9, with results expected through the day as rounds are completed across districts. The elections were conducted in 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis on February 7. The overall voter turnout was recorded to be around 67%. The model code of conduct will be removed once the counting process is completed.

Where to watch Maharashtra ZP Election Results 2026 live streaming

The live updates of counting trends and results can be watched live via TV and digital media platforms like Financialexpress.com, Loksatta, Lokmat and SaamTV, among others will provide continuous live coverage through their live blogs, apps, YouTube streams and websites. These platforms will cover district-wise trends, seat tallies and reactions throughout the day.

Key seats, candidates and districts

Polling were held in Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani and Latur districts to elect 731 Zilla Parishad members with 2,624 candidates contesting. For 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, 4814 candidates contested. Voters cast two ballots-one for the Zilla Parishad consistency and another for the Panchayat Samiti division, as per a report by PTI.

The electorate consists of over two crore voters, and more than 25,000 polling stations were set up, with around 1.28 lakh personnel deployed for election duty. This poll is being considered a crucial political test, especially amid developments within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its factions in parts of western Maharashtra.

As per a report by The Indian Express, polling was largely conducted peacefully, though there were isolated incidents like minor EVM issues at some booths, verbal clashes between party workers, and a boycott in one village because of a solar project. Overall, officials stated that the voting process was smooth across most districts.

With counting set to commence on February 9, early leads are likely to emerge by late morning and be followed by clearer trends as rounds progress across districts.