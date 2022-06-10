Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: AIMIM backs Shiv Sena-led alliance despite ‘ideological differences’

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to back Congress candidate from Maharashtra Imran Pratapgarhi in the Rajya Sabha elections in what could be a decisive blow to the BJP’s prospects in the closely-fought Upper House elections in the state. After days of dilly-dallying on pledging support for any candidate in Maharashtra, the AIMIM’s announcement came just before voting for the elections began on Friday.

Announcing the decision, AIMIM Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel said that they have decided to support the MVA alliance in order to defeat BJP despite their ideological differences with Shiv Sena.

“Our 2 AIMIM Maharashtra MLAs have been asked to vote for COngress candidate for Rajya Sabha seat. We extend our best wishes to him! …To defeat BJP, our party has decided to vote for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Our political/ideological differences however will continue with Shiv Sena which is a partner in MVA along with INC and NCP,” Jaleel tweeted.

Seven candidates are in fray for the six seats from Maharashtra, which has necessitated an election for the sixth seat. The strength of the Maharashtra Assembly is 288. However, only 285 votes will be cast after the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke and a Special Court in Mumbai rejected the pleas of jailed NCP leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik from going to the Vidhan Sabha to vote in the Upper House Elections.

The smaller parties, along with the Independents hold key as they account for as many as 29 votes. Eight Independents and Raj Thackeray’s MNS have already decided to extend their support to BJP. With AIMIM backing the Congress candidate with two of its MLAs, the MVA alliance will get a much-needed boost.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mhadik will be the ones contesting for BJP from Maharashtra, while the ruling Shiv Sena has named Sanjay Pawar, and has also re-nominated its spokesperson Sanjay Raut. While the NCP has nominated former Union minister Praful Patel, their ally Congress has gone with Imran Pratapgadi.