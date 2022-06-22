Maharashtra political crisis: Aaditya Thackeray drops ‘minister’ from Twitter bio, Shiv Sena reacts

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray has dropped “minister” from his Twitter handle bio.

Aaditya deleted tourism, environment and parliamentary affairs from his Twitter handle amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra prompted by the rebellion from his party colleague Eknath Shinde.

Reacting to this, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant said: “Don’t know why he removed minister from profile. Might be out of frustration over what’s happening.”

Shinde, who opened a revolt against the MVA government in Maharashtra, arrived in Guwahati today along with 40 other rebel MLAs, including 33 from Shiv Sena and seven Independents, pushing the alliance government to survival crisis.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies the NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-member assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that 14 to 15 Sena MLAs, including some ministers, are with Shinde in Gujarat’s Surat city.However, another party leader had said the number could be 23.

A Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister, who is among the dissidents led by party leader Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday said they do not have any complaints against the Sena leadership, but they have been upset with the style of function of the NCP and Congress, the other two ruling alliance partners in the state.