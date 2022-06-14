Maharashtra: Hackers lay siege to several state govt websites, demand apology to ‘Muslims all over the world’

The Maharashtra state government on Tuesday orders the state’s Cyber Cell to immediately restore hacked state government websites, further directing it to begin an inquiry to investigate the matter, the Maharashtra Home Department said in a statement.

Along with others, the Thane city police commissionerate’s website was allegedly hacked on Tuesday, with a message appearing on it apparently directed towards the Indian government and demanding an apology to “Muslims all over the world”.

On opening the website, the message on the screen stated: “Hacked by one hat cyber team”.

It further said, “Hello Indian Government, Hello everyone. Again and again you make trouble with the problem of the Islamic Religion…” “Hurry up and apologise to Muslims all over the world!! We don’t stand still when our apostle is insulted,” the message said.

On Sunday, a group of Malaysian hackers, calling themselves “Dragonforce Malaysia”, launched a slew of cyber attacks on close to 70 government websites and private portals in India on Sunday. In Maharashtra alone, the group defaced more than 50 websites.

The hackers’ demand for apology are in reference to the now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks against Prophet Mohammad which sparked protests across the country. After Friday prayers last week, violent protests broke out in several states with Muslims demanding Sharma’s arrest.