Maharashtra opinion poll 2019: BJP, Shiv Sena likely to retain power with two-thirds majority

The NDA is likely to retain power in Maharashtra for a second consecutive term.

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 opinion poll: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena combine would retain power in Maharashtra for a second consecutive term, according to ABP News-C voter opinion poll. The survey has predicted that the BJP-led NDA will go past its target of 200 seats in the 288-member Legislative Assembly. Though the BJP and Shiv Sena have not arrived at a seat-sharing pact so far, the alliance appears to be the favourite choice of Maharashtra people to rule the state for the next five years.

The survey said that the alliance would get 46% of vote share while the Congress-led UPA would get 30% vote share. In terms of the seats, the NDA is much ahead of the UPA. It said that the ruling dispensation would get 205 seats whereas the UPA would be restricted to just 55 seats. Other regional parties are likely to bag 28 seats.

The opinion poll added that even if the BJP contests elections alone, it will be in a comfortable position to form the next government on its own. In such a situation, the Shiv Sena would emerge as the second largest party, meaning the Uddhav Thackeray-led party would have to bear a loss.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on October 21. The counting will take place on October 24. According to the Election Commission data, 12 crore people will elect 288 new representatives to the state legislature.

In 2014, polling was held in a single phase on October 15 and counting was done on October 19. The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested elections separately. While the BJP had won 122 seats, the Sena had bagged 63 seats. The two parties had joined the ranks post-elections to rule the state.

Both the parties have announced that they will contest the elections together. But they were still blowing hot and cold over seat-sharing formula. The Shiv Sena has demanded half of the seats from the BJP to contest, but the saffron party wants the lion’s share given that it has performed exceptionally well in the general elections. Besides, 18 seats are expected to be allotted to the allies- Republican Party of India (A), Shiv Sangram Party, Rashtriya Samaj Party and Swabhimani Party.