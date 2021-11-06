Maharashtra: 10 patients dead in fire at Ahmednagar District Hospital ICU; Home Minister Amit Shah expresses grief

Deeply anguished by the heart-wrenching accident that took place in the Civil Hospital, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, said Home Minister Amit Shah.
In a tragic incident, 10 patients died today in a fire at Ahmednagar Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Maharashtra. This was confirmed by District Collector Rajendra Bhosale. Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said that action will be taken against those found guilty. He added that CM Uddhav Thackeray will give compensation to the kins of the deceased.
“A fire broke out in the ICU unit of Ahmednagar’s government hospital, killing 10 people. One is seriously injured. We will check whether the ‘fire audit’ of the hospital was done or not. Action will be taken against those who are guilty. CM will give financial help to the kin of the deceased,” said Nawab Malik.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu spreading misinformation to gain political mileage: Punjab AG APS Deol
- 'Sofa for Netaji'- In poll-bound UP, Akhilesh Yadav's Etawah visit sparks Twitter war between Congress and SP
- Delhi govt extends free ration scheme for six months; CM Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi to extend Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed grief over the incident. “Deeply anguished by the heart-wrenching accident that took place in the Civil Hospital, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Amit Shah.
महाराष्ट्र के अहमदनगर के सिविल अस्पताल में आग लगने से हुई हृदयविदारक दुर्घटना से अत्यंत व्यथित हूँ। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं व ईश्वर से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2021
According to the district collector, there were 17 COVID-19 patients in the ICU when the fire broke out around 11 am. The exact cause of the fire is not know yet but the collector said that initial investigations suggest it might have been caused due to a short circuit.
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra and former CM Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident shocking. “Very shocking & disturbing news from Nagar. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Nagar Civil Hospital ICU Fire incident. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. In-depth inquiry should be conducted & strict action against all responsible people!” he said.
Very shocking & disturbing news from Nagar
My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Nagar Civil Hospital ICU Fire incident.
Praying for speedy recovery of the injured.
In-depth inquiry should be conducted & strict action against all responsible people! https://t.co/aULpawsrmv
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 6, 2021
Fadnavis also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and stern action against the culprits.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.