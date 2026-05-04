Madurai Madurai-west Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Anandh K IND Awaited
Balaji R DMK Awaited
Madurai Veeran S Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Manoj Kumar R IND Awaited
Muthukumar D IND Awaited
Muthukumar S IND Awaited
Muthupandi R Vishwa Tamil Kazhagam Awaited
Rahamadullah S IND Awaited
Rajkumar S IND Awaited
Sellur K Raju AIADMK Awaited
Thangapandi Sr Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Tharma Prabu V S IND Awaited
Venkatesan M IND Awaited
Vigneshkumar S Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Counting of votes for the Madurai-west assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Madurai-west Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 77.75% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Madurai-west assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Madurai-west with a margin of 9121 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Madurai-west assembly elections?

Madurai-west Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Raju. K Chinnammal. C 9121
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Madurai-west Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Madurai-west Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.