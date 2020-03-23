Madhya Pradesh: In stinging letter to Speaker, Governor says ‘by convention, you must quit’

Madhya Pradesh Governor and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (now former) at the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the Budget session. (Photo PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has written a hard-hitting letter to Legislative Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, asking him to quit. In his letter, the Governor said that by convention, the Speaker must quit after the party that elected him loses power.

Governor Tandon asked Prajapati to take up the no-confidence motion moved by the BJP in the Assembly against him on priority when the Assembly meets.

“Until the no confidence motion is decided by the House, I expect you to work in accordance with the Constitution, Assembly rules and morality by studying the legality of every subject,” he said.

His letter to the Speaker came a day after a BJP delegation met the Governor to complain about the Speaker who accepted the resignation of BJP legislator Sharad Kol. On Friday, the day Kamal Nath resigned as the CM of Madhya Pradesh just hours before the Supreme Court-ordered floor test, the Speaker announced that BJP MLA Kol has resigned and that he has accepted his papers.

Though Kol had handed the paper personally, he in an email later said that he was compelled to resign and spoke about his loyalty to the BJP. According to Kol’s argument, he had sent another letter on March 16 requesting the Speaker not to accept his resignation. But Prajapati insisted he accepted the resignation. The Speaker’s contention was that he didn’t receive any other communication from the legislator who met him in person to submit his resignation papers.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was slated to meet on Friday at 2 PM to undertake a floor test, according to the directives issued by the Supreme Court a day earlier. However, Nath resigned in the afternoon and the Speaker adjourned the Assembly sine die.

The BJP, which now enjoys a comfortable majority in the Legislative Assembly with an effective strength of 206, has now demanded appointment of a pro-tem speaker to take the ways forward. The party has also sought the Governor’s intervention over Kol’s resignation dispute, saying the “Speaker of following unlawful procedure to accept the MLA’s resignation”.