Madhya Pradesh election 2018: Women MLAs’ number falls in MP Assembly

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 5:47 PM

The number of women members in the newly-elected Madhya Pradesh Assembly has deceased as compared to the previous House. In the just concluded state polls, 17 women candidates won as against 31 lawmakers in the last Assembly.

madhya pradesh election 2018 exit poll, madhya pradesh elections, madhya pradesh election result, madhya pradesh cm, madhya pradesh assemblyIn the just concluded state polls, the Congress won 114 seats, BJP-109, BSP-two, SP- one and Independents-four.

Among the 17 newly elected women MLAs, nine represent the BJP while eight are from the Congress, as per the EC data.

The BJP women MLAs in the new Assembly are -Yashodhara Raje Scindia (Shivpuri seat), Manisha Singh (Jaitpur), Meena Singh (Manpur), Nandini Maravi (Sihora), Leena Jain (Basoda), Krishna Gaur (Govindpura), Neena Verma (Dhar), Malini Gaud (Indore-4) and Usha Thakur (Mhow).

The Congress’ women lawmakers are Imarti Devi (Dabra), Heena Likhiram Kanware (Lanji), Sunita Patel (Gadarwara), Sumitra Devi Kasdekar (Nepanagar), Jhuma Solanki (Bhikangaon), Vijaylaxmi Sadho (Maheshwar), Chandrabhaga Kirade (Pansemal) and Kalawati Bhuria (Jobat).

READ | MP election results: How NOTA played spoilsport for BJP in Madhya Pradesh

In the previous Assembly, there were 24 women MLAs of the BJP, five of the Congress and two of the BSP.

Assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Elections
