Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to induct new ministers in Cabinet today, oath ceremony at 11 am

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his Cabinet today.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Live: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will undertake the much-awaited exercise to expand his Cabinet today. As many as 20-25 MLAs are likely to take oath at a ceremony scheduled for 11 am today. Shivraj currently heads a six-member cabinet including himself. This would be the second expansion since he returned as CM for the fourth term in March following Kamal Nath’s exit. The expansion comes after hectic parleys in Delhi and Bhopal over the past week to finalise the list of ministers. CM Shivraj himself stayed in Delhi for two days. The expansion was slated for Tuesday but couldn’t happen. According to reports, a promise made to BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was the reason behind the delay. Scindia wanted a cabinet berth for 10 more supporters from his camp and refused to make any compromise on the earlier promise made to him by the Bharatiya Janata Party.