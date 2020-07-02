  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Live Updates Shivraj Singh Chouhan to induct new ministers in Cabinet today oath ceremony at 11 am

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to induct new ministers in Cabinet today, oath ceremony at 11 am

By: |
Updated: July 2, 2020 9:49:33 am

MP Cabinet Expansion: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his Cabinet on Thursday. The new ministers will take oath a 11 am.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his Cabinet today.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Live: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will undertake the much-awaited exercise to expand his Cabinet today. As many as 20-25 MLAs are likely to take oath at a ceremony scheduled for 11 am today. Shivraj currently heads a six-member cabinet including himself. This would be the second expansion since he returned as CM for the fourth term in March following Kamal Nath’s exit. The expansion comes after hectic parleys in Delhi and Bhopal over the past week to finalise the list of ministers. CM Shivraj himself stayed in Delhi for two days. The expansion was slated for Tuesday but couldn’t happen. According to reports, a promise made to BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was the reason behind the delay. Scindia wanted a cabinet berth for 10 more supporters from his camp and refused to make any compromise on the earlier promise made to him by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Live Blog

Highlights

    09:49 (IST)02 Jul 2020
    MP Cabinet Expansion: 9-10 Scindia loyalists likely to take oath

    According to reports, 9 to 10 loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia will be among the 25-28 ministers who will take oath on Thursday. Shivraj Singh Chouhan had in April inducted two Scindia camp members.

    09:46 (IST)02 Jul 2020
    Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Live Updates

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan faces an uphill task by giving a respectable representation to the MLAs from the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp in the Cabinet and also managing the BJP old guard.

    09:44 (IST)02 Jul 2020
    Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion at 11 am

    The Cabinet expansion in Madhya Pradesh will take place at 11 am at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal. Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers.

    09:44 (IST)02 Jul 2020
    Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion today

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will expand his cabinet on Thursday. Shivraj currently heads a six-member cabinet including himself.

    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Bihar polls 2020: Auxiliary polling stations to ensure social distancing during COVID-19, says EC
    2Govt asks Priyanka Gandhi to vacate Delhi bungalow, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urges Centre to take back order
    3Assam floods: Death toll reaches 33 as 7 more killed in rains, landslides – latest weather update