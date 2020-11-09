Luv Sinha, Pushpam Priya Chaudhary Bankipur Election Results 2020: Three-way fight in Bankipur

Nitin Nabin of BJP (left), Luv Sinha of Congress (middle), and Pushpam Priya Chaudhary of Plurals Party (right).

Luv Sinha, Pushpam Priya Chaudhary Election Result 2020, Bankipur Luv Sinha, Pushpam Priya Chaudhary Election Result 2020: The Bankipur assembly seat is expected to see a three-way fight with incumbent Nitin Nabin taking on two debutants, Luv Sinha of Congress and Pushpam Priya Chaudhary of newly-formed Plurals Party. Nitin Nabin, three-time MLA, has won from Bankipur thrice — in 2006, 2010 and 2015.

In 2020, his challengers are political debutants Luv Sinha and Pushpam Priya Chaudhary. Luv Sinha is son of Bollywood actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha and Pushpam Priya Chaudhary is the daughter of RJD leader and former MLC Vinod Chaudhary. Pushpam is the chief ministerial candidate of Plurals Party, which she launched this year in March.

The Bankipur assembly seat comes under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. The Patna Sahib parliamentary seat was represented by Shatrughan Sinha twice, from 2009 to 2019. Sinha, however, lost this constituency to Ravi Shankar Prasad of BJP in 2019. His son, Luv Sinha, is making a political debut from Bankipur where he is facing experienced Nitin Nabin of the BJP.

In 2015, Nitin had defeated Congress leader Kumar Ashish by close to 40,000 votes. Nitin had got 86,759 votes with 60.19 per cent vote share while Ashish could secure just 46,992 votes with 32.60 per cent vote share. In the 2010 assembly election, Nitin had won with an even bigger majority. He had secured over 72 per cent vote share while his challenger could get just 16.40 per cent vote share.

The Bankipur assembly seat went to polls in the second phase held on November 3. The results will be declared on Tuesday (November 10).