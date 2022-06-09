Lucknow jeweller gets threat call from ‘Goldy Brar gang’; Rs 10 lakh demanded in extortion

A jeweller in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow received an extortion call on Tuesday morning in which the unknown caller claimed to be a member of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s gang. The caller demanded Rs 10 lakh from the jeweller and threatened to spray him with bullets like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Police have lodged a case against the unidentified caller with Sarojini Nagar Police Station. The police said that while the IP address had been identified, it was not easy to track down the caller.

The extortion call was made to one Jitendra Kumar Kannaujia alias Guddu, who runs Maa Annapurna jewellery store in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar area. The complainant mentioned in the FIR that the call was made through WhatsApp.

The caller first asked Kannaujia to search for Goldy Brar on the internet and then demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion money while claiming to be a member of the Brar’s gang. The caller also asked the complainant to transfer land in his name if he was unable to pay the extortion money.

The police said preliminary investigation suggests that somebody tried to extort money from the money using the gangster’s name.

An FIR under IPC Sections 384 for extortion demand and 507 for issuing threats through anonymous communication has been lodged and an investigation is underway, it added.

Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing of Moosewala on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. The Canada-based gangster is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police said that Jailed gangster Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder of Moosewala. The police, however, did not divulge the details about the motive behind the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader and how Bishnoi conspired to execute the crime despite being lodged in the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital.

Earlier, Lawrence had told investigators that his gang’s members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Moosewala.Lawrence had also alleged that Moosewala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, on August 7 last year which led to a “rivalry” between him and the Punjabi singer.