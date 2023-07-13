Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opinion poll predicts BJP sweep in Uttar Pradesh, Opposition stares at oblivion

UP Lok Sabha 2024 result opinion poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party is slated to register a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh, the state that sends the highest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha, opinion poll predictions suggest. As per the findings of the survey, the BJP’s victory could be bigger than the one it registered in 2019 when it won 62 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

As per a recent opinion poll conducted by Times Now Navbharat, the BJP is expected to win 68-72 seats in the state, followed by the Samajwadi Party which could win anywhere between 4 to 8 seats while the Congress would be limited to 1-2 seats and the Others at 3-4 seats.

The biggest setback in these elections would be to Mayawati whose Bahujan Samaj Party is expected to win 1 or no seats in the state it once ruled, the survey said.

The 2019 elections saw arch-rivals Mayawati and the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party shed their differences and join hands in hopes that their combined strength would surmount the BJP’s popularity. However, the move backfired and the alliance could only win 15 seats in the state. Mayawati emerged as the biggest gainer among the Opposition with 10 seats, while the Samajwadi Party could only win 5.

The Apna Dal, which contested the elections with the BJP, bagged 2 seats while the Congress could only save former party president Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli pocket borough. Its most significant loss came in Amethi where Smriti Irani snatched the Amethi seat from Rahul Gandhi after the 2014 upset.

If the opinion poll predictions hold true, the BJP would manage to equal its 2014 record of winning 71 seats in the state. That tally dropped to 62, primarily due to the alliance between the SP and BSP. While there is no clear word yet on the coalition between Opposition parties for the general elections next year, there are indications that a plan could begin to take shape at the Bengaluru meeting on July 18.

Mayawati, whose BSP has chosen to stay away from the Opposition alliance so far, is staring at a bleak future if the opinion poll results hold true. The party had won zero seats in the 2014 elections and 20 in the polls prior to that. The Samajwadi Party won 5 seats in 2014, down from 23 in the 2009 polls, while the Congress bagged two seats in 2014, down from 21 seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections.