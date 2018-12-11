LIVE: Telangana Election Results 2018 – Full list of winners; check constituency wise, party wise, region wise details of winning MLAs

Most of the exit polls have predicted a clear win for KCR-led TRS. KCR has already said that he is confident of winning 100 out of 199 seats.
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018: The early trends have started coming in. KCR, Owaisi, TDP, Congress, BJP are eagerly awaiting the final results. Most of the exit polls have predicted a clear win for KCR-led TRS. KCR has already said that he is confident of winning 100 out of 199 seats. Also, the Praja Kutami alliance of Congress, Telugu Desam Party, CPI and Kodandaram-led Telangana Jana Samithi, seems to be confident of forming the government in the state.
Here is the full list of constituency-wise, party wise and region wise winners:-
– KCR is contesting from Gajwel seat.
FOR LATEST AND LIVE UPDATES: https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/telangana-assembly-election-result-2018-live-updates-kcr-trs-bjp-congress-election-commission-modi-rahul-telangana-election-results/1409660/
(This is a developing story. It is being updated regularly as and when the results are being declared by ECI)
