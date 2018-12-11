  • Rajasthan

    Cong 100
    BJP 69
    RLM 0
    OTH 17

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 101
    BJP 88
    BSP 5
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 55
    BJP 22
    JCC 5
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 82
    TDP-Cong 25
    BJP 6
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 9
    BJP 1
    OTH 3

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

LIVE: Telangana Election Results 2018 – Full list of winners; check constituency wise, party wise, region wise details of winning MLAs

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 10:09 AM

Most of the exit polls have predicted a clear win for KCR-led TRS. KCR has already said that he is confident of winning 100 out of 199 seats.

Telangana Election Results full list of winners, Telangana Election Results, telangana election winnersKCR, Owaisi, TDP, Congress, BJP are eagerly awaiting the final results.

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2018: The early trends have started coming in. KCR, Owaisi, TDP, Congress, BJP are eagerly awaiting the final results. Most of the exit polls have predicted a clear win for KCR-led TRS. KCR has already said that he is confident of winning 100 out of 199 seats. Also, the Praja Kutami alliance of Congress, Telugu Desam Party, CPI and Kodandaram-led Telangana Jana Samithi, seems to be confident of forming the government in the state.

Here is the full list of constituency-wise, party wise and region wise winners:-

– KCR is contesting from Gajwel seat.

FOR LATEST AND LIVE UPDATES: https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/telangana-assembly-election-result-2018-live-updates-kcr-trs-bjp-congress-election-commission-modi-rahul-telangana-election-results/1409660/

(This is a developing story. It is being updated regularly as and when the results are being declared by ECI)

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
