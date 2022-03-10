Lansdowne Election Results 2022 Live: Anukriti Gusain Rawat of Congress vs Dileep Singh Rawat of BJP

Live

Anukriti Gusain Rawat vs Dileep Singh Rawat Lansdowne Constituency Election Result 2022 Live: Anukriti is the daughter-in-law of former minister Harak Singh Rawat.

Anukriti Gusain Rawat vs Dileep Singh Rawat Election Result 2022 Live, Lansdowne Election Result 2022 Live: The Lansdowne assembly constituency comes under the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. The Bharatiya Janata Party had bagged the seat on all the previous four occasions defeating the nearest rival Congress. While Anil Nautiyal of the BJP won the seat in 2002 and 2007, Daleep Singh Rawat bagged the seat in 2012 and 2017 defeating Congress candidate Lt Gen (retd) Tejpal Singh Rawat on both occasions. The saffron party has again trusted Dileep Singh Rawat with the responsibility of retaining the seat, the Congress has fielded Anukriti Gusain Rawat from the seat. Anukriti is the daughter-in-law of former minister Harak Singh Rawat. He had joined the BJP before the 2017 polls after quitting Congress. However, he was expelled by the BJP earlier this year reportedly for indulging in anti-party activities. He later joined the Congress and negotiated a ticket for Anukriti. She is the former Miss Grand International India 2017, Miss Asia Pacific world 2014 and Miss India Uttarakhand 2017.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Narendra Singh from the seat. The state voted in single-phase on February 14. While the BJP is seeking to retain power in the state, the Congress is looking to return to power after a gap of five years. Pushkar Singh Dhami is BJP’s chief ministerial face. Congress has not announced its CM face but Harish Rawat remains the frontrunner in the race.

