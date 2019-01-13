Kumbh Mela 2019: Yogi government to set up virtual reality kiosks – How to watch Aarti, Shahi Snan in 3D format

Virtual reality kiosks have been installed in Kumbh Mela 2019 (ANI)

With the confluence of religion, spirituality and technology, devotees going to Kumbh Mela 2019 can have a unique experience of witnessing important events like Shahi Snan, Aarti and Mela in 3D format. The visitors can also watch the videos related to the preparations and the making of Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj during their visit to the mega event for an immersive experience.

The facility will be provided to visitors by the virtual reality (VR) kiosks which have been installed at various places at the Kumbh Mela area. Especially designed headsets using VR technology will have the videos of major events and these videos can be watched via an app, VR Devotee. These headsets will also be available for purchase at VR kiosks.

“Virtual reality kiosks have been installed in #KumbhMela2019. Videos of the ‘mela’, ‘aarti’, ‘shahi snan’ and others can be watched in 3D format using specially designed headsets via an app VR DEVOTEE,” news agency ANI reported. The ‘VR Devotee’ mobile application on Google PlayStore enables watching pujas and major religious events on your smartphone via their VR platform.

Read | Amazon Great Indian Sale start from this date; attractive offers on Redmi, OnePlus, Honor smartphones

According to the Kumbh Mela official brochure, sector 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 17, 19 and Mela area will have such kiosks installed. “Get an experience of 3D Virtual Reality videos of the Making of Kumbh Mela 2019, Shahi Snans and other major events in the VR Kiosks at multiple locations in the Mela area. VR Headsets will also be available for purchase at various VR stalls,” it reads.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been promoting the Kumbh Mela as a means to promote the ‘spiritual tourism’. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has allotted Rs 4,300 crore for creating the infrastructure necessary to conduct the Kumbh Mela 2019, which is scheduled to begin from January 15. As per organising authorities of Kumbh Mela, the mega event is expected to witness an attendance over 20 lakh devotees.

Kumbh Mela 2019 important dates and events:

Kumbh Mela 2019 important dates and events (Source: UP Government)

1) January 15 (Tuesday) – Makar Sankranti (1st Shahi Snan)

2) January 21 (Monday) – Paush Purnima

3) February 4 (Monday) – Mauni Amavasya (2nd Shahi Snan)

4) February 10 (Sunday) – Basant Panchami (3rd Shahi Snan)

5) February 19 (Tuesday) – Maghi Poornima

6) March 4 (Monday) – Maha Shivratri

Also read | ELSS: Why Equity Linked Savings Scheme is the best tax saving investment option for you

From laser light shows, food hub where the visitors can tantalize their taste buds with special Indian cuisines to a grand city of tents, the Kumbh Mela area, spread in 3,200 hectares, has something or the other to offer to everyone.

Prayagraj city has also been beautified by the unique ‘Paint My City’ initiative of the Kumbh Mela Authority under which major intersections, flyovers, buildings and walls of the city have been painted and decorated with murals. Over 1000 artists have been empanelled by the authority to beautify the city.