Kisan Saarathi: Digital platform for farmers launched

The government has launched a digital platform named as ‘Kisan Saarathi’, available in Hindi and many regional languages, through which farmers can interact and avail personalised advisories on agriculture and allied areas directly from the respective scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs), the nodal centres that ensure growers benefit from research and technology.

Releasing the platform at the foundation day of Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) on Friday, minister of information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw urged scientists to take up research on new technological interventions in the area of transportation of farmer’s crops from farm gate to warehouses, markets and other places with minimum damage. He assured that the IT ministry would always be ready to provide all necessary support to the agriculture ministry as well as fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying ministry for empowerment of farmers.

Fisheries and animal husbandry minister Parshottam Rupala asked ICAR to develop a similar digital platform for the animal husbandry and fisheries sector on the model of ‘Kisan Saarathi’. Commending ICAR for bringing research and technology to the farm gate, Rupala suggested scientists to develop a mechanism that helps fish farmers to know about the condition of fishing in particular ocean blocks, similar to the soil health card for agriculture farmers.

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said ‘Kisan Saarathi’ will facilitate farmers to get right information at right time in their desired language.

Tomar also highlighted the agricultural sector’s capability to meet the targets of the essential food crops even during the challenging times of Covid-19. He said that the farm laws (suspended by the Supreme Court since January) would not only bring revolutionary transformation in the agriculture sector, but also enhance farmers’ livelihood options.

The minister urged for a collective approach for developing technologies in effectively solving various problems and challenges of the farming community. He stressed on promoting integrated farming along with organic and natural farming practices.