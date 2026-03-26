Kerala is set to go to polls on April 9. As the date gets closer, one key question stands out, which are the top constituencies to watch? Across the state, some seats are important not just because of who might win, but because of what those results could indicate. From high-profile leaders to close contests and new faces, these ten constituencies give a clear picture of where Kerala politics may be heading.

Dharmadam (Kannur): Pinarayi’s fortress under watch

Dharmadam is one of the most important seats in this election because Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting here for the LDF as the CPI(M) candidate.

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The NDA has fielded BJP’s K. Ranjith, UDF has announced Abdul Rasheed its candidate. The seat is considered a stronghold of Vijayan, and the main focus will be on his winning margin rather than the result itself.

Nemom (Thiruvananthapuram): A three-way power clash

Nemom is a key battleground where all three fronts are strong. NDA has fielded Rajeev Chandrasekhar, LDF’s candidate is sitting MLA and Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

The UDF has nominated K. S. Sabarinadhan. This is expected to be a close three-way fight, with each side having a real chance.

Palakkad: Chaos, controversy and opportunity

Palakkad is one of the most unpredictable seats this time. The LDF has backed N.M.R. Rasakh as an independent candidate. The NDA has fielded a strong contender in Shobha Surendran, while the UDF has chosen actor-comedian Ramesh Pisharody. The UDF also faces added pressure due to the controversy surrounding former MLA Rahul Mankootathil, who got outed from the party following sexual harassment allegations, making the contest even crucial

Kazhakkoottam (Thiruvananthapuram): BJP’s best bet?

Kazhakkoottam has been one of the BJP’s strongest bets in Kerala. NDA has fielded V. Muraleedharan, while the LDF’s candidate is sitting MLA Kadakampally Surendran. The UDF candidate is Sarathchandra Prasad.

Aranmula (Pathanamthitta): Minister vs veteran challenger

Aranmula will see a contest between Health Minister Veena George for the LDF, BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan, and Congress candidate Abin Varkey. Veena George has the advantage of being the sitting MLA, but the contest is expected to be competitive.

Thrissur (city): The perfect three-way contest

Thrissur city is another seat where all three fronts are in the race. The LDF has fielded Alankode Leelakrishnan. the NDA has nominated Padmaja Venugopal, and the UDF has fielded Rajan J Pallan. The result here could depend on small shifts in votes, making it a closely watched contest.

Manjeshwar (Kasaragod): A history of knife-edge results

Manjeshwar is known for very close election results. The LDF has fielded K.R. Jayanandan, while the NDA has once again nominated K. Surendran. The UDF’s IUML candidate A. K. M. Ashraf is the sitting MLA. With very small margins in past elections, this seat could again go down to the wire.

Thrikkakara (Ernakulam): Legacy meets celebrity factor

Thrikkakara is a strong seat for the Congress. The UDF has fielded Uma Thomas, who is the sitting MLA. The LDF candidate is Adv. Pushpadas. The NDA-backed Twenty20 has fielded filmmaker and Bigg Boss winner Akhil Marar. While Uma Thomas is the favourite, Marar’s entry adds some spice and uncertainty to the picture.

Peravur (Kannur): The clash of heavyweights

Peravur is one of the most high-profile contests. The LDF has fielded K. K. Shailaja, while the UDF’s Sunny Joseph is the sitting MLA. The NDA candidate is Paily Vathiatt. This is expected to be a tough fight between two strong leaders.

Paravur (Ernakulam): A battle beyond the seat

Paravur is important because it involves Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan from the UDF. The LDF has fielded E.T. Taison Master, while the NDA candidate is Vathsala Prasannakumar. Satheesan is the clear favourite but with Taison entering the picture, there is a bit of doubt over what will happen next.