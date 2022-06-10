Kashmir tense over objectionable post on Prophet: Curfew imposed, mobile internet shut down in many areas

Internet services on cellular devices were shut on Friday as curfew was imposed in several parts of Kashmir including Doda district’s Bhaderwah and the adjoining Kishtwar district amid reports of a communal flare-up following the hate speech against Prophet Muhammad by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed in the Ramban district after local police stated that members of two communities engaged in a heated verbal exchange aimed at hurting religious sentiments, reported The Indian Express.

Officials, however, claimed that the tense situation in the Valley was subsequently diffused as prominent figures from both sides engaged in peaceful talks. According to the IE report, the army will be conducting a flag march across the Bhaderwah town as cops remain vigilant towards any provoking incident that might further deteriorate the law and order situation in the region.

According to the IE report, the situation took a turn for the worse when the majority community hurled abuses at the other community. The march was organised demanding the arrest of a BJP youth leader, among many others, for backing Nupur Sharma’s alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet. The Kishtwar police has lodged an FIR and set up a team to probe the case, while issuing a warning that those responsible for disturbing the peaceful environment in the region will not be spared.

After the objectionable comments, a local’s post with the picture of the Prophet and his wife went viral. The pictures of the viral post angered the majority community, with many demanding arrest for the creator of the post in Bhaderwah, reported The Indian Express.

After the situation heated up the officials sprung into action calling for the deployment of additional police forces to control the situation. Reports of protests inside Bhaderwah Jama Masjid surfaced as protesters gave a deadline till Saturday for the arrest of the accused.