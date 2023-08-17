Karnataka: Lokayukta raids 48 locations of govt officials in disproportionate assets cases

The teams of Lokayukta are conducting raids at more than 48 locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Dharwad and Tumakuru, from the early hours on Thursday in connection with disproportionate assets (DA) cases against government officials.

A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer in Davangere, a constable in Bidar and a sub-district officer in Kodagu are among those who were raided by the Lokayukta, ANI reported.

Lokayukta officials have also raided a district official in Madikeri district. Searches are ongoing in different parts of Mysore city and district. An audit search at Harangi Reservoir Superintendent Engineer’s residence is also being carried out.

The officials are yet to reveal the findings. In Bengaluru, the officials conducted raids at the residence of Nataraj, revenue inspector, BBMP, Mahadevapura zone. In addition to this, the residences and offices of Lakshmipathi, gram panchayat member of Chikkajala, Shivaraju, grade 2 tahsildar and Bhuvanahalli Nagaraj, CEO of Janaspandana, Tumakuru.

Lokayukta is probing charges of alleged corruption by these officials. These officials face charges of accumulating disproportionate assets. The raids are underway and further details are awaited.