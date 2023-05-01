Karnataka election 2023: JP Nadda to release BJP election manifesto today

Ahead of the Karnataka elections slated to be held on May 10, the Bharatiya Janta Party is expected to release its election manifesto today, as per sources. The manifesto will be released by party president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yediyurappa.

Sources said the party manifesto may focus on welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment.

Further, to take the first-time voters on board, a special announcement can be made for the youth and girl students who have passed class 12.

In the 2018 election manifesto, BJP touched every section of society. The party had also included cow protection measures in its manifesto.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally in Kolar on Sunday, came down heavily on Congress for drawing parallels between him and a snake.

PM Modi said that the people of Karnataka will give the party a “befitting answer” in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in an election rally in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on Thursday, said, “PM Modi is like a ‘poisonous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you are dead.” Lashing out at Congress over the remark, PM Modi said, “Today when I am fighting against corruption, Congress is disturbed the most. Congress is now threatening. They say ‘Modi teri kabra khudegi’. Congress’ topic in Karnataka elections is snake’s poison. They are comparing me with a snake and seeking votes from people. For me, the people of the country are a form of Lord Shiva. I accept being the snake on the neck of the god-like public. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10.”

PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress terming the party as an “outdated engine”.

“Congress is an ‘outdated engine’. Development halted due to them. Congress has a bundle of fake guarantees. They don’t fulfil any promise made to the public. ‘Unfulfilled guarantees’ are their record. They betrayed the public, but BJP fulfilled all the guarantees by doing several development works,” PM Modi said.

Notably, Congress has promised a number of guarantees to the people of Karnataka ahead of the state Assembly polls slated on May 10, including 200 units of free electricity.

The Prime Minister has hit the ground to campaign for the BJP in the last leg of the campaigning, in which he is conducting a number of poll rallies and roadshows to turn the tide in favour of the party, in what is expected to be a tripartite contest among BJP, Congress and JDS.

Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.