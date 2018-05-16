Karnataka election: Congress to move Supreme Court if Governor invites BJP to form government

Congress has extended its support to Gowda’s JD(S) under the leadership of Kumaraswamy to form the government. (PTI photo)

The Congress party has said that it will move court if the Karnataka Governor gives the Bharatiya Janata Party an opportunity to form the government in the state.

Senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “We hope Governor will take the correct decision according to Constitution. If Congress-JD(S) combine is not called, it will be illegal. We hope politics will not trump legality and morality. If it does, we have no option but to move court,” he told CNN News18.

However, Ghulam Nabi Azad, affirming Congress’s faith in Governor said, “Stealing of MLAs shouldn’t be allowed. No Governor can go against Constitution. We can’t tell you whom we’ll approach and whom not. At this juncture we’ve complete faith in Governor that he’ll go by Constitution and not party politics.”

Meanwhile, the Congress has extended its support to Gowda’s JD(S) under the leadership of Kumaraswamy to form the government. HD Kumaraswamy was chosen as legislative party leader of the JD(S) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

With speculations growing around the tilt of the MLAs, JD(S) has levelled charges of horse-trading attempts against the BJP. “JD(S) MLAs are being offered Rs 100 crore each. Where is this black money coming from? They are supposedly the servers of poor people and they are offering money today. Where are the income tax officials?” asked HD Kumaraswamy, CM candidate of JD(S)-Congress alliance.

Reacting to the allegations by JD(S), Union minister and BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Prakash Javadekar rejected the allegations and said, “Rs 100 crore figure is not only imaginary but it is what Congress-JD(S) do politics through. We are going by rules, we have submitted our claim to the Governor, and are confident of forming the government.”

Amid the charges and counter charges, reports of 12 missing Congress MLAs from the Congress Legislative Party meeting at the Bengaluru office provided a fresh twist in the ongoing stalemate. As the move triggered speculation over some Congress MLAs abstaining from voting, Congress leader G Parameshwara said all the MLAs are intact. “Some of the MLAs came late because they came in a special flight from Bidar.”

The scenario in Karnataka is reminiscent of the post-result circumstances in Goa in the year 2017, where Congress could not form the government. If the Congress does decide to move Supreme Court, it may cite the top court’s verdict in the Goa government formation matter, where the Governor invited the coalition, ignoring the largest party, which was the Congress. The Court then held that Governor was free to apply discretionary power.