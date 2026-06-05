The Karnataka government has announced a one-time 50 percent concession on penalties in pending traffic violation cases registered through e-Challan system, offering vehicle owners a chance to clear the outstanding dues at a lower cost.

According to a Transport Department order issued on June 4, citizens can use the concession by paying 50 percent of the penalty amount between June 21 and July 10, 2026. The order mentioned that the measure has been introduced in the public interest.

The government order states that a “50 percent concession on penalties imposed in pending traffic violation cases registered through e-Challan system” has been approved. It further added that the citizens may avail the benefit by paying “50 percent of the amount” during the notified period.

The order has been issued in continuation of the approval sanctioned under Government Order No.52 dated May 29, 2026.

What cases are covered under the scheme?

As per the order, the concession applies to pending traffic violations cases registered through e-Challan system between 1991 and 2022. Vehicle owners with pending penalties in the notified categories can settle the dues by paying half of the applicable penalty amount during the concession window.

The order notes that the decision was taken “to provide relief to the public” by allowing eligible citizens to resolve pending violation cases at a reduced cost.

When can a motorist use the concession?

The concession will be available for 20 days from June 21 to July 10, 2026. Citizens willing to take advantage of the scheme will have to complete the payment within this period to avail the rebate.

The Transport Department order was issued by the state government in the name of the Governor of Karnataka.

Has the Karnataka govt offered a similar relief earlier too?

Yes, Karnataka had announced a comparable concession scheme in August 2025. As per a report by PTI, the state government had ordered a 50 percent concession on penalities for pending cases registered through the Police Department’s mobile e-challan system.

The concession was available from August 23 to September 12, 2025. The Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety had announced a similar concession for cases registered in the Transport Department before 2018-19, but the government eventually restricted the relief to cases under the Police Department’s mobile-e-challan system.