Kapil Mishra, rebel AAP leader and former Delhi minister, joins BJP

Kapil Mishra joins BJP: Rebel Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, days after he was disqualified from the Delhi Assembly under the anti-defection law. Mishra, who was once considered a close aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, had campaigned for the BJP during the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year and the BJP is targeting to win at least 60 of 72 seats after sweeping all the seven constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, the AAP is pushing hard to repeat its 2015 show when it won 67 seats.

Mishra, who represented Karawal Nagar constituency in the Delhi Assembly, joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and senior party leader Vijay Goel.

CM Kejriwal had removed Mishra unceremoniously from his cabinet in May 2017. Mishra, who served as Water Resource Minister in the AAP government, then launched an unending attack on Kejriwal and his team accusing them of corruption.

He had alleged that AAP received ‘crores of rupees’ from ‘shell companies’ run by people close to Kejriwal, including AAP MLAs Shiv Charan Goel and Naresh Yadav.

In 2017, Mishra had claimed that he had seen Health Minister Satyendra Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. Mishra also went on to claim that the was an ‘eyewitness’ to Jain handing over the money to Kejriwal.

Kapil Mishra had also claimed that Satyendra Jain had once told him that he had ‘settled’ a Rs 50 crore land deal in favour of a relative of the chief minister.