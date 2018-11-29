Jammu and Kashmir weather: Intense cold wave grips Ladakh region

November 29, 2018

Minimum temperatures across the Kashmir Valley remained below freezing point on Thursday as intense cold wave conditions continued in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Met department said.

Jammu and Kashmir weather: Intense cold wave grips Ladakh region (File photo)

Weather will remain cloudy and dry during the next seven days, it added.

Leh at minus 8.1 was the coldest, followed by Kargil at minus 7.4., the Met official said.

Srinagar city recorded minus 0.9, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg both recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Jammu was at 10.9, Katra 10.4, Batote 5.3, Bannihal 1.7 and Bhaderwah was at 4.2 degrees Celsius.

