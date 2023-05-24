Jammu and Kashmir: Seven killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Kishtwar

Seven persons were killed and two others critically injured on Wednesday after a vehicle ferrying workers of a power project rolled down a hill in Dacchan area Kishtwar district, said police, as reported by PTI. The incident took place near Dangduru power project site at around 8:30 AM.

“Seven persons are confirmed dead and two others critically injured in the accident,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal was quoted saying to the news agency.

He added that the injured were rushed to the hospital.

#WATCH | Seven dead and one critically injured in a road accident at Dangduru Dam site in Kishtwar, J&K. Details awaited.



(Video source: Hilal Health Care Society-NGO Kishtwar) pic.twitter.com/8Cn83jlL72 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

Police said that the driver had lost balance while taking a turn, and the vehicle was reduced to a mangle after rolling down several hundred feet into the gorge.

While six persons were found dead, one succumbed to injuries, said police.

#WATCH | Seven dead and one critically injured in a road accident at Dangduru Dam site in Kishtwar, J&K. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. pic.twitter.com/ye7flNCslE — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

Terming the incident as “unfortunate”, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that all help will be provided to the victims.

“Just now spoke to DC #Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site… Injured being shifted to district hospital Kishtwar or GMC #Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said the accident took place amid heavy rains in the area.