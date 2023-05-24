scorecardresearch
Jammu and Kashmir: Seven killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Kishtwar

“Seven persons are confirmed dead and two others critically injured in the accident,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Kishtwar
People gather around a crashed vehicle after an accident that killed several people, in Kishtwar district, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Seven persons were killed and two others critically injured on Wednesday after a vehicle ferrying workers of a power project rolled down a hill in Dacchan area Kishtwar district, said police, as reported by PTI. The incident took place near Dangduru power project site at around 8:30 AM.

“Seven persons are confirmed dead and two others critically injured in the accident,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal was quoted saying to the news agency.

He added that the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Police said that the driver had lost balance while taking a turn, and the vehicle was reduced to a mangle after rolling down several hundred feet into the gorge.

While six persons were found dead, one succumbed to injuries, said police.

Terming the incident as “unfortunate”, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that all help will be provided to the victims.

“Just now spoke to DC #Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site… Injured being shifted to district hospital Kishtwar or GMC #Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said the accident took place amid heavy rains in the area.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 12:07 IST

