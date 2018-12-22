Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama district

December 22, 2018

An encounter broke out on Saturday between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

An encounter broke out on Saturday between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Arampora village in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific intelligence input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired upon them, triggering the encounter.

The gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, he said.

