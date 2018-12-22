Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama district

An encounter broke out on Saturday between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Arampora village in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific intelligence input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired upon them, triggering the encounter.

The gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, he said.