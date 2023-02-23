Jailed conman Sukesh breaks down as Gucci slippers, jeans worth Rs 80,000 found during surprise check; video leaked

Two jeans worth Rs 80,000 and a pair of Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh were seized from the prison cell of Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Delhi’s Mandoli jail. The luxurious items were recovered after a surprise raid by Delhi Prisons Department, jail officials said, reported The Indian Express.

Leaked CCTV footage of the raids showed Chandrekhar weeping in front of jailor Deepak Sharma as they seize his belongings. In the video, police personnel can be seen checking his bags, while Sukesh is seen standing in the corner. In another video, he can be seen crying standing in the corner.

The 33-year-old was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife by posing as the Union home and law secretaries. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from a local jail last week.

A Delhi court later sent him to nine-day ED custody.

Meanwhile, senior Delhi prisons department officials said that an inquiry is being conducted against those who had leaked the footage.

A prime suspect in a money laundering case involving Rs 200 crore, Sukesh is dubbed as a conman. Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi have been called for questioning in connection with the case multiple times.