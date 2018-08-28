ISRO to launch ‘Chandrayaan- 2’ in January 2019; 19 missions planned till March next year

ISRO Chairman K Sivan addresses the media (Image: ANI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its second lunar mission in 2019. India’s space agency has said that it will launch ‘Chandrayaaan-2’ sometime between January 03, 2019 and February 16, 2019. Earlier, the plan was to launch it later this year, however, it was postponed. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO said that Chandrayaan 2 will be the most complex mission ISRO has ever taken. “In January 2019, we will have a major mission, Chandrayan 2 by GSLV-Mk-III-M1. We have taken a review by experts throughout the country. They appreciated our efforts saying this is the most complex mission ISRO has ever taken.”

The mass of Chandrayan 2 has increased to 3.8 tonnes and will be launch by GSLV-MK-III. Sivan said that Chandrayaan-2 will also be the first inter-planetary mission undertaken by ISRO that will see it land a rover on any celestial body.

Addressing the media, the ISRO chairman said, “Mass of Chandrayan 2 has increased to 3.8 ton which can’t be launched by GSLV. We have redefined launch vehicle to GSLV-Mk-III. The window for launch is 03 Jan-16 Feb. It would be the first mission in the world going near the South Pole, i.e. 72 degrees South is landing site,” reports news agency ANI.

India’s space agency will also launch a total of 19 missions in next couple of months. On September 16, ISRO is planning to launch PSLV C42. After then there are two missions- which will be launch by PSLV C43 and in the same month, ISRO set to launch GSAT 29. ISRO will also launch two missions in November, two missions in December, Chandrayaan 2 in January 2019. Apart from these, there are other missions.

India’s space agency is also expected to launch a total of 50 satellites in the upcoming three years. Earlier, Sivan had said that in 2019, ISRO will launch 22 satellites. In October 2018, the ISRO is set to launch GSAT29 for the Digital India programme and hyper spectrum imaging satellites along with 30 commercial satellites, reports PTI.

India’s second lunar comes after a decade it had launched ‘Chandrayaan-1’ in November 2008. The ‘Chandrayaan-2’ will orbit around the moon and collect data on Moon’s mineralogy, topography and exosphere. ‘Chandrayaan-1’ was one of the most successful missions in India’s history. Analysing the data from the ‘Chandrayaan-1’ spacecraft, the scientists have found water particles in the darkest and coldest parts of the Moon’s polar regions. It also confirmed the presence of solid ice on the moon.