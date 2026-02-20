Workers of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), youth wing of the Congress party staged a topless protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government, accusing them of failing to tackle unemployment and rising prices.

The protesters held up large white posters and T-shirts with slogans printed on them, along with what appeared to be a photograph of the PM Modi.

VIDEO | Delhi: A group of people, claiming to be members of Youth Congress, staged a protest at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of India AI Impact Summit 2026. More details are awaited.#AIImpactSummit #DelhiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/chkt0NmCY7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2026

The IYC also shared a post on its official X account, posting pictures of the protesters. In the post, it wrote, “When foreign policy leans, corporate pressure and silence prevail. Then it’s clear, PM Modi is COMPROMISED!! To expose this very truth, the fearless workers of the Indian Youth Congress reached the AI Summit and staged a protest against the “Compromised PM”! No compromise with the nation’s honor! Long live the revolution.”

जब विदेश नीति में झुकाव, कॉरपोरेट दबाव और चुप्पी हावी हो… तो साफ है, PM मोदी COMPROMISED हैं!! 🔥 इसी सच्चाई को बेनकाब करने भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के जाबांज कार्यकर्ता AI Summit पहुँचे और “Compromised PM” के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया! देश की अस्मिता से कोई समझौता नहीं!

इंकलाब… pic.twitter.com/YMFw2zihRj — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) February 20, 2026

BJP strongly criticised protest

The BJP strongly criticised the Youth Congress protest, calling it disruptive and anti-national. BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the protest was carried out “on instructions of Rahul Gandhi” and demanded an apology from the Congress.

“Shame on Congress Party… they storm the international AI Summit! Anti-India Congress! Congress behaves like Urban Naxals,” Bhandari said.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera escalated the attack on the government and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. In a post on X, Khera said, “Vaishnaw has proved that in India AI means ‘Ashwini is Incompetent.’” He also described the summit as being reduced to a “cheap China Bazaar,” and referred to Prime Minister Modi as the “Pradhan (Tamasha) Mantri,” alleging that the event was reduced to a publicity exercise rather than a platform for innovation.

Police action against the detained protesters is reportedly underway as the political war of words over the AI Summit intensifies.

Netizens calls move ‘embarrassing publicity stunt’

On X (formerly Twitter), many users described the protest as an embarrassing publicity stunt. Several posts said the action could harm India’s image as a country promoting responsible AI development and called it a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the summit’s focus on fair and inclusive access to technology.

“These people will never change. Servitude and betrayal seem to be deeply rooted in their mindset,” a user wrote.



Another user said, “Quite Embarrassing scenes. Congress is the national shame. Entire diaspora is hell bent to bring down the India Story”.



A third user shared similar views calling them, “Disgusting people”.



